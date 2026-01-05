Congress MP Karti Chidambaram demands probe update on deadly Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad June 12 in 2025 saw Air India's Boeing 787-8 Flight AI171, bound for London's Gatwick, nosedive into an Ahmedabad medical hostel moments after takeoff- killing 265, including all 241 aboard. Victims spanned 169 Indians, 52 Britons, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian, and 12 crew.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has ramped up pressure on the government, demanding "clarity and accountability" over the catastrophic Air India Flight AI 171 crash. In a pointed letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu- shared on X- Chidambaram cited 'new material inputs' emerging post-preliminary probe, urging immediate scrutiny amid public outrage.

Letter highlights: No room for opacity

"260 lives were lost in the Air India 171 crash. New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability. Transparency cannot be optional," Chidambaram posted, stressing openness as a duty after such profound loss. He pressed for confirmation on further investigations, new expert panels, and a detailed status report with evidence, to rebuild trust.

Demands for deeper scrutiny

Citing the incident's gravity, Chidambaram asked: Has reassessment begun? Are oversight committees formed? He called for a full disclosure of findings to ensure no stone unturned, echoing wider demands for responsibility from aviation authorities.

The tragic June 12 disaster

On June 12, 2025, Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Flight AI 171 bound for London's Gatwick, plummeted shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The plane slammed into a medical hostel complex, erupting in a fireball that claimed 265 lives- including 241 on board (169 Indians, 52 Britons, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian, and 12 crew). British survivor Vishwashkumar Ramesh emerged as the lone miracle amid the decade's deadliest aviation horror, with debris scarring the outskirts.

Chidambaram's intervention, amid preliminary probe whispers, fuels calls for unredacted updates.