Congress moves motion against PM Modi for applauding Anurag Thakur's 'caste' remark

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday moved a Privilege Motion notice in Lok Sabha, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over expunged portions of BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remarks tweeted by him on X along with the whole speech video. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised BJP leader Anurag Thakur's speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the former Union minister made a political counter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, saying it is a "must hear".

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," Modi said on X. Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi said, "I have moved a Privilege Motion against the PM. I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker that it was contempt of the House when the PM tweeted & promoted the certain objectionable remarks made by Anurag Thakur after they were expunged from House records."

Thakur had hit back at Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP leader sought to turn the tables by using Gandhi's reference to Chakravyuh and its characters to slam the Congress. He referred to the alleged scams during the Congress governments and its leaders' critical references to caste quotas in the past to question the Leader of Opposition.

His apparent questioning of Gandhi's caste over the issue of caste census created a row in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader described it as an insult, while insisting that it will not deter him from sticking to his demand for caste census.