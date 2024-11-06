Congress leader Rajeev Shukla hits out at Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at United Nations

Follow us on Image Source : RAJEEV SHUKLA (X) Congress leader Rajeev Shukla speaks during a debate at UN.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla strongly criticised the repeated attempts of Pakistan to raise the issue of Kashmir unnecessarily at the United Nations. Addressing the United Nations, Shukla said that Pakistan's delegation continuously brings up the Kashmir issue and spreads false information, while the ground reality is very different.

He posted on X and said, "Today in United Nations I spoke in debate on issue of importance of information and India’s role in it.⁦"

Pakistani delegation used this forum to spread lies: Rajeev Shukla

Shukla said, "Once again, the Pakistani delegation has used this forum to spread lies and fake information. Spreading false and misleading information has become a habit for this delegation, including on this forum. I want to make it very clear that real democratic countries function differently. In the recently held free and fair elections, the people of Jammu and Kashmir voted in record numbers. No matter how many falsehoods are spread, the ground reality will not change."

At the General Debate of the Fourth Committee of UNGA, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla, said, " A delegation has yet again used this august forum for peddling lies and falsehood. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation including in this forum. This delegation tends to measure the world's largest democracy using similar yardsticks. Real democracies function differently. The people of J&K turned out in record numbers in the recently concluded free and fair elections. No amount of misinformation or disinformation will change the facts on the ground. I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum rather than using it for their divisive political agenda."

"India will continue to support the United Nations in its campaign against misinformation," the Congress leader said.