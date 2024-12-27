Friday, December 27, 2024
     
  Congress demands separate memorial site for Manmohan Singh at CWC meeting: Sources

Congress demands separate memorial site for Manmohan Singh at CWC meeting: Sources

Manmohan Singh death: Dr Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday. He was 92.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Published : Dec 27, 2024 18:16 IST, Updated : Dec 27, 2024 18:17 IST
Manmohan Singh.
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh death: The Congress has demanded the Centre seeking a resting place for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday, along the banks of the Yamuna river in Delhi, where many former PMs have their memorials, said sources to India TV.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has conveyed the party’s desire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Separately, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal followed it up with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Sources said the government is yet to get back to the Congress. Interestingly, it was the UPA government headed by Singh that had blocked demands for separate memorials. In 2013, the UPA Cabinet decided to set up a common memorial ground- Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at Raj Ghat- in view of the paucity of space.

 

