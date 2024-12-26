Congress announces to launch nationwide 'Sanvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' campaign

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Congress party on Thursday announced to launch a public outreach campaign, 'Sanvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra', starting from villages to townships across the nation. This decision was made following a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, where Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the campaign's details.

He further revealed that the party had passed two key resolutions—one on Mahatma Gandhi and another as a political resolution. Venugopal also emphasised that 2025 will focus on the Congress' Organisational Reforming Programme, including a thorough evaluation of the capabilities of leaders at all levels within the party. "We moved two resolutions, one on Mahatma Gandhi and the second as a political resolution. More than 50 leaders participated in the discussions... We finally decided to go for a massive political campaign for one year. 2025 is going to be the Organisational Reforming Program of Congress. There will be a thorough inquiry about the capability of the leaders at every level," he added.