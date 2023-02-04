Congress announces first list of 21 candidates for Nagaland assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS PARTY Congress candidates contesting in 2023 polls.

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls. The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Committee, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. "The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland," an official statement said.

Among the other candidates in the party's first list are S Amento Chisti from Dimapur II (ST), V Lasuh from Dimapur III (ST), Akavi Zhimomi from Ghaspani-I and Rosy Thomas from Tenning (ST). Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing nominations is February 7.

NDPP, BJP release lists of candidates

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its pre-poll ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced their official list of candidates for the ensuing February 27 Nagaland assembly elections. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP will be contesting in 40 out of 60 assembly constituencies (AC) and the BJP in the remaining 20 ACs as per a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties.

