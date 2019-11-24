Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Computer Baba keeps vigil near Narmada river to prevent sand mining

Chairman of a Madhya Pradesh river trust and self-styled godman, Computer Baba, and some seers are maintaining a "vigil" close to the Narmada riverbanks in Sehore district to prevent illegal mining of sand.

PTI PTI
Bhopal Published on: November 24, 2019 17:28 IST
Baba, who heads 'Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandaknini Rivers Trust', said he went to Nasrullaganj on Saturday night on receiving a complaint. "It is my duty to protect the holy Narmada river," he told PTI.

The erstwhile BJP government had bestowed the minister of state status on Baba alias Namdev Tyagi, and also appointed him on a panel to clean the Narmada river. 

