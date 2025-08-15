Commander Prerna Deosthalee: First woman to command an Indian naval warship, trailblazer in armed forces Commander Prerna Deosthalee, the first woman to command an Indian naval warship, is a trailblazing officer whose inspiring journey reflects courage, leadership, and dedication to the nation.

New Delhi:

In a landmark Independence Day special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, airing Friday at 9 PM, the spotlight will shine on three decorated women officers from the Indian Armed Forces — and among them is Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy, a trailblazer who holds the distinction of being the first woman to command an Indian Naval warship.

From Mumbai to maritime glory

Born in Mumbai, Commander Prerna Deosthalee grew up in a family rooted in discipline and patriotism. A graduate of the Convent of Jesus and Mary, she pursued her postgraduate degree in Psychology from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. Her background in human behavior and crisis management proved invaluable in her naval career, especially in high-pressure missions.

She joined the Indian Navy in 2009 as an Observer in the Navy’s aviation branch, breaking multiple barriers through the years. From becoming the first female Observer on the TU-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, to flying critical missions aboard the P-8I aircraft, her career has been marked by a string of firsts.

Commander of INS Trinkat

In December 2023, on Navy Day, Prerna created history by becoming the first woman to command a warship, the Waterjet FAC INS Trinkat, under the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet. Her leadership was formally acknowledged when she received her appointment letter from Rear Admiral Praveen Nair.

Further elevating this moment was the historic appointment of her brother, Commander Ishan Deosthalee, who simultaneously took charge of another Indian warship — INS Vibhuti. This marked the first time in Indian naval history that siblings commanded warships at the same time.

Inside story of Operation Sindoor

As part of KBC’s special episode, Commander Prerna will appear alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force), revealing behind-the-scenes details of Operation Sindoor, a swift and impactful counterterror operation executed after the Pahalgam attack.

Role model and inspiration

A dedicated officer, wife, and mother, Commander Prerna balances personal and professional responsibilities with remarkable discipline. Known for her low media presence, she continues to inspire young women across the country to dream big and break barriers in uniformed services.

Her journey is a shining example of excellence, courage, and dedication, making her a true role model in Indian defence history — and a proud face of modern India’s Armed Forces.