Cough syrup deaths: Doctor arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara for prescribing Coldrif medicine Cough syrup deaths: The Coldrif Syrup controversy originated in Parasia, Chhindwara, after several children allegedly became critically ill, and some tragically died, following the consumption of the cough syrup.

Chhindwara:

In a major development in the Coldrif Cough Syrup case linked to the deaths of several children, pediatrician Dr Praveen Soni was arrested by a special team in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Police detained him near Rajpal Chowk in the Kotwali Police Station area following an investigation into the prescription of the alleged toxic syrup to minors.

Case registered under BNS and Drug acts

The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by BMO Dr Ankit Sallam of Parasia. Based on his report, a criminal case was registered under several stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The specific provisions invoked include-

Section 279 (Adulteration of Drugs)

Section 105 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder)

Section 27(A) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (Punishment for causing death by use of adulterated drugs)

Section 26 (Offences relating to manufacture and sale of spurious drugs)

These violations carry punishments ranging from ten years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment under Indian law.

Pharma manufacturer also named in FIR

In addition to the arrested doctor, the pharmaceutical company manufacturing Coldrif Syrup has also been booked. The Tamil Nadu-based firm, M/s Sresan Pharmaceutical Company, located in Kanchipuram, was named in the FIR after laboratory reports indicated that the syrup’s quality and composition were substandard and potentially toxic. Officials suspect that consumption of the syrup led to multiple child fatalities in the Parasia region of Chhindwara district.

CID and expert committee to oversee investigation

Following the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh government formed a special committee of medical and forensic experts to investigate the causes and circumstances behind the children’s deaths. The state administration stated that further legal and administrative action will depend on the final laboratory analysis of the syrup samples collected.

Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pandey confirmed that both the company and the prescribing doctor are under investigation for their roles in distributing and recommending the adulterated medicine.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), out of 11 deceased children, Dr Soni conducted the initial medical examination of nine and prescribed medicines, including the now-suspected Coldrif Syrup, before the children were referred to higher medical facilities.

Timeline of tragic cases

The FIR provides a harrowing timeline of medical consultations and subsequent deaths, primarily following renal (kidney) failure after the administration of medication allegedly prescribed by Dr Soni.

Shivam Rathore (4 years): First examined on August 24, 2025, for fever and cough. Transferred to Nagpur for advanced treatment on August 29, where he died on September 4 due to kidney failure.

Vidhi-Namita (3 years): Consulted Dr Soni on September 3, 2025. Died during treatment at Nagpur Medical College on September 5.

Adnan: First seen on August 21, 2025, for fever and urinary retention. Died on September 7 in Nagpur while under treatment.

Usaid (4 years): Visited Dr Soni and Dr Aman Siddiqui on August 25, 2025, with fever. Later developed kidney complications and died on September 13 in Nagpur.

Hitansh Soni (5 years): Reported stomach pain and vomiting on August 29, 2025. Condition deteriorated due to kidney issues, leading to death on September 19 in Nagpur.

Chanchalesh: Diagnosed with fever, cold, and cough on September 16, 2025. Died on September 26 in Nagpur during treatment.

Vikas: Complained of fever and kidney issues on September 19, 2025. After being referred from Chhindwara District Hospital to Nagpur Medical College, he died on September 26.

Sandhya: Fell ill on September 19, 2025, first treated locally in Mordinagri and later examined by Dr Soni. Due to severe fever and urinary complications, she was referred to Nagpur, where she died on October 1, 2025.

Yogita Thakre (2 years): Initially treated for fever on September 6, 2025, and later shown to Dr. Soni on September 9. Following renal failure, she was transferred to Nagpur, where she died on October 4, 2025.

Strict warning to pharmacies and retailers

Authorities have issued a stern warning to medical shops and distributors across the state. District officials stated that any pharmacy found selling Coldrif Syrup will face immediate license suspension and legal prosecution under relevant drug control laws.

The government has also urged parents and healthcare providers to avoid using unverified or unapproved cough syrups until the final toxicology results are released.

Fatal cough syrup incident

The Coldrif Syrup scandal emerged from Parasia, Chhindwara, where several children reportedly fell gravely ill, and some lost their lives, after consuming the cough syrup. Preliminary investigations suggested that the product contained highly adulterated chemical compounds unfit for pediatric use.

As the investigation continues, the arrest of Dr Praveen Soni and the charges against Sresan Pharmaceuticals mark a significant step in what could become one of Madhya Pradesh’s most serious public health and medical negligence cases in recent years.

CDSCO to seek tough action against Tamil Nadu firm

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to write to the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA), urging stringent legal action against the manufacturer of the ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup. According to official sources, the steps will be taken under the most serious categories of offences, following reports that the syrup may have caused multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Authorities have instructed that the case be dealt with utmost urgency to ensure accountability of the pharmaceutical company involved.

Centre to hold review meeting with states and UTs

The Union Health Secretary will convene a video conference with all State and Union Territory Principal Secretaries, Health Secretaries, and Drug Controllers to review measures aimed at ensuring the rational use of cough syrups and maintaining strict quality control standards for drugs across India.

The upcoming meeting will emphasise adopting stronger checks in the distribution of pediatric medicines and preventing recurrence of incidents linked to substandard pharmaceutical formulations.