Coldplay concert video row: Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after viral 'kiss cam' with company HR head

New Delhi:

In a big development in the Coldplay kiss scandal, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned from his post after his image with the company’s head HR, Kristin Cabot, went viral across social media platforms.

The company released a statement announcing Byron’s decision to step down from his position, confirming that his resignation has been accepted. The official statement from Astronomer also suggested that Pete DeJoy will continue to serve as interim CEO till the board finds a suitable replacement for Byron.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the statement read.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," it added.

Astronomer initiates probe and sends Andy Byron on leave

Earlier, Andy Byron was sent on leave after a row over the viral video. The board appointed Pete DeJoy as interim CEO and a formal investigation was launched in the case.

"Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," the company posted on X.



About the row

The controversy erupted after Byron and Cabot were caught sharing a warm hug on the big screen during the concert of the famous music band, Coldplay. The band's lead singer, Chris Martin, pointed towards the cameras and asked people to sing his song Jumbotron. As the camera was focused on the crowd, it captured the couple in a cosy moment, sharing a warm hug while smiling.

Byron and Cabot got quite uncomfortable and tried to hide their faces after seeing themselves on the big screen. Seeing them do that, Chris Martin said. “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy.