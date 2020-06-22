Image Source : FILE Elephant with injured mouth dies near Coimbatore

Not responding to treatment for injuries in its mouth, a male elephant died on Monday at Anaikatti near Coimbatore district, said police and forest officials. According to officials of the Forest Department, they got information about a weak male elephant standing on a farm not able to eat on Saturday.

Rushing to the spot the officials fed it medicines wrapped inside fruits. The elephant was also administered fluids.

The elephant managed to walk on Sunday and went into the forest but later came back to the farm and lay down, and on Monday breathed its last.

The reason for the elephant's mouth injuries are not known, whether it bit country-made explosives kept on farmland to kill wild boars.

Recently in Kerala, a pregnant elephant died when it ate fruit packed with explosives, provoking nationwide outrage.

