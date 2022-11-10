Coimbatore blast case: NIA searches locations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala; six arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Coimbatore bomb blast: NIA conducts searches across Tamil Nadu

The NIA officials seized digital devices and incriminating documents during their search

Searches were conducted in eight districts of Tamil Nadu

One district of Kerala was also searched by the NIA

The searches were made in connection to a case pertaining to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore district on October 23 this year.

"These searches were conducted in eight districts of Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur, Thiruppur, Nilgiris, Chengalpatu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam. One location had also been carried out in the Palakkad district of Kerala," read an official statement.

According to preliminary investigations, accused Jamesha Mubeen, allegedly after taking oath to ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicidal attack and cause extensive damage, with the intention to strike terror, according to a statement from NIA.

The case was initially registered with the police station in Ukkadam, Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu, and re-registered by NIA on October 10, 2022.

The statement said that the accused persons had conspired with deceased Jamesha Mubeen to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IED), including vehicle-borne IED, from online shopping platforms to commit terrorist acts.

Further investigations are in progress, the agency added.

(With inputs from ANI)

