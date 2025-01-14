Cockfights in Andhra Pradesh reach new heights with Mahindra Thars and Royal Enfields as winning prizes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cockfight

This Sankranti, the stakes are higher than ever in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, as cockfight organisers offer extravagant prizes that would make any competitor flock to the arena. From Mahindra Thars to Royal Enfield Bullets, this year’s cockfights are less about feathers flying and more about fancy wheels zooming.

In Penuguduru village, Kakinada district, a cockfight arena is offering the ultimate prize – a Mahindra Thar! “We decided to go big this year with a Thar. Cockfights are part of our tradition, and we want participants to get their money’s worth,” said one of the organisers. No longer just a simple sport, these events have now turned into a carnival of prizes, with ticket money being spent on rewards instead of profits.

Meanwhile, across Krishna district, cockfight enthusiasts in Gannavaram, Penamalur, Pedana, and Machilipatnam are fighting not just for pride, but for Royal Enfield Bullets. In Gudivada, winners who defeat their opponent in the shortest time will roll home on a Bullet – a prize that keeps contestants on their toes (and their roosters even more so). “We’re giving away a Royal Enfield Bullet every day for three days. The rooster that wins fastest gets the prize,” said an excited organiser in Gudivada.

This high-stakes trend has attracted competitors from cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, with arenas resembling mini indoor stadiums. Floodlights, large LED screens, and a carnival atmosphere make these cockfights look more like a sport for the stars than a rural tradition.

For many, these prizes are a dream come true. K. Vasanth Ram, a B.Tech student, shared his excitement: “Owning a Bullet was a dream. I bought my rooster with pocket money and hope it wins.”

However, not everyone is thrilled with the flashy changes. Prattipati Ramana, a farmer from West Godavari, fondly reminisced about simpler times when cockfights were about fun, not fortune. “There were no knives or blood. It was just a recreational activity,” he said.

But for now, the cockfights continue, with grand prizes flying as high as the kites this Sankranti.