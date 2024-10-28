Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. CJI DY Chandrachud responds to row over PM Modi’s visit to his home on Ganesh Puja

CJI DY Chandrachud responds to row over PM Modi’s visit to his home on Ganesh Puja

In September, PM Modi attacked Congress, saying power-hungry and divisive forces “had a problem with Ganesh puja". PM Modi paid a visit to CJI's residence in Delhi on the occasion of Ganesh Puja, triggering a political row.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2024 15:04 IST
PM Modi visited to the CJI's home on Ganesh Puja
Image Source : X PM Modi visited to the CJI's home on Ganesh Puja

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, while speaking at the Marathi daily `Loksatta' event, reacted to the political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his home for Ganesh Puja. The CJI said no judicial matters are discussed in such meetings. He asserted it is a practice for chief ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts to hold regular meetings.

CJI Chandrachud said people think why these meetings. The maturity of our political system lies in the fact that there is a great deal of deference to the judiciary even in the political class, he added.

The judiciary's budget is from the state and it is not for judges, the CJI said, adding judges need new court buildings, new residences in districts and for this, the Chief Justice and Chief Minister's meetings are necessary.

Earlier, PM Modi's visit to the CJI Chandrachud’s residence on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Puja created a political outrage. Congress led the attack on PM Modi calling it a wrong practice.

“Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Every institution can be improved: CJI

CJI Chandrachud said every institution can be improved, but it should not lead to a conclusion that there is something fundamentally wrong with it.

He was talking about the collegium system. To a question on the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges, the CJI said it is a federal system where the responsibility has been given to different levels of governments (both the Centre and the states) and the judiciary.

(With agency's inputs)

Also read: PM Modi, Spanish counterpart inaugurate Tata-Airbus aircraft facility in Vadodara | DETAILS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement