Civil Aviation Ministry projects domestic airline fleet to reach 1,400 planes in next 5 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced that the number of aircraft in the country’s domestic airlines is projected to grow to 1400 in the next five years, showing the promising growth potential of air passengers travelling within the country.

At present, approximately 800 aircraft make up the fleet, with most carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, already having ordered far more than they could operate.

At a conference in New Delhi, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam stated that the remarkable growth of the aviation sector would create numerous opportunities, particularly for women, including in the emerging field of drone technology.

Vualnam drew attention to the impressive infrastructure developments in the aviation sector and pointed out that the number of airports in India more than doubled in the last ten years, growing from 74 to 157 airports. He also mentioned the increase in the number of air travellers, which rose from 11 crores to 22 crores in the last decade.

The Secretary was addressing the gatherings at the ‘Giving Wings to Dreams Awards 2024,’ organised by women in Aviation India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Secretary, in his address, spoke about the impressive results of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, especially in the context of drone manufacturing. The operative Production Linked Incentive program for drones which came into force in 2021 stands at Rs 120 crores.

The strategy, which is intended to facilitate the proliferation of drones and drone production, has been a game changer for the drone economy in India. The three-year scheme came to an end recently, but it has already laid the foundations for emerging technologies and innovative infrastructure in aviation.

With the growth of the aviation sector, the Government is also keen on building a more diverse and balanced workforce in the industry, with particular eagerness to empower women.