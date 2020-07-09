CISCE Board Results Tomorrow: ICSE Class 10, ICS Class 12 Results announcement at 3 pm. Direct Link

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce results for ICSE and ICS exam results tomorrow. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results will be released on the official CISCE website. The results for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be released on the 'Careers' portal of CISCE cisce.org, and via SMS. Schools affiliated with the CISCE Board will be able to check their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using Principal's login ID and password.

CISCE Board Results: How to check ICSE Class 10, ICS Class 12 Results on CAREERS portal

Step 1: Log onto CAREER portal

Step 2: Click on 'Examination System'

Step 3: Click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE year 2020 examination results/ISC for accessing ISC Year 2020 examination results

Step 4: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to view/print the school's result tabulation

Step 5: You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to view/print the same.

CISCE Board Results: How to check ICSE Class 10, ICS Class 12 Results on CISCE website

Step 1: Log on to CISCE website

Step 2: Click on 'Results 2020'

Step 3: For accessing ICSE year 2020 exam results/ISC year 2020 exam results, the candidate needs to enter his/her unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

Step 4: Your results will be displayed

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICSE CLASS 10 BOARD RESULT (The link will get activated as and when the results are announced)

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ICS CLASS 12 BOARD RESULT (The link will get activated as and when the results are announced)

