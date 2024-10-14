Chirag Paswan's security cover upgraded to Z category: Over 20 commandos to guard him round-the-clock

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Minister Chirag Paswan

In a significant development, the Central Government earlier this week enhanced the security cover for Union Minister of Food Processing and Industries, Chirag Paswan, granting him Z category security from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the information released, the Home Ministry issued the order to extend Paswan's security cover on October 10. However, no details were provided regarding the reasons behind the decision.

Notably, Paswan, 41, was previously under the protection of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), with a small team of the central paramilitary force assigned to his security. However, under the new Z category security provided by the CRPF, at least 36 trained pra-military commandos, working in different shifts, will now safeguard the minister’s movements across the country.

The commandos assigned to the Z category are tasked with round-the-clock protection, with about 10 commandos also stationed at Paswan’s residence.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that apart from Paswan, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guards are already tasked with providing security cover to a number of VIPs and central ministers and dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



(With inputs from PTI)



READ MORE | PM Modi's leadership drives BJP's victory in Haryana - a win for constitution, says Chirag Paswan



READ MORE | Can give up ministerial post rather than compromise on...: Chirag Paswan