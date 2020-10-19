Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh, Army sources hint at 'inadvertent' entry

Image Source : AP FILE

A Chinese soldier was apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area in Ladakh on Monday. Sources revealed that the soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) might have entered into the Indian territory "inadvertently".

Further, sources in the Indian Army suggested that the soldier was in safe custody. His verification has been done and he will be handed over to the Chinese side as per the established protocol following due procedure.

The PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

Meanwhile, the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place this week. The date is yet to be finalised. The key meeting will focus on carrying forward discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as the region enters the harsh winter season. There was no breakthrough on the disengagement of troops from the friction points during the seventh round of talks on October 12. Both sides had said that the talks were "positive and constructive".

A day after the last round of talks, a joint press statement of the two armies said that both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement "as early as possible".

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

