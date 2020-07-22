Image Source : AP (FILE) China continues to maintain presence of 40,000 troops on Ladakh front

The situation at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh is not fully resolved as China continues to maintain its stubborn stance. The de-escalation is not fully complete and as per ANI report, China continues to maintain 40,000 soldiers on Ladakh front.

China is not honouring the commitment for disengagement at points of friction in Eastern Ladakh. This is in spite of multiple rounds of talks.

"The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," said ANI quoting sources.

At Pangong Tso, both armies are separated by a distance of 4-5 kilometres.

At Patrolling Point 14, Chinese Army has gone back 1.5 km. Both armies are 3 km apart.

At Patrolling Point 15, both armies are 8 to 10 km apart

At Patrolling Point 17A, both sides have deployed 40-50 soldiers and there is a distance of 800 metres between both armies.

In Gogra Hot Springs area, China has maintained its presence under the pretext of Indian 'occupation' of land in case of Chinese retreat.

In Corps commander level meeting on July 14-15 it was agreed that both sides will monitor further disengagement and verification of retreat of troops will be carried out.

However, Chinese reluctance to abide by its own word is harming the process.

(With inputs from Manish Prasad)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage