CJI UU Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as successor

Justice DY Chandrachud has been named successor by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday. UU Lalit recommended his name tot the Centre since he is the senior-most Justice in Justice at present. The CJI handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud.

On October 7, the government had sent a letter to CJI Lalit to recommend his successor. Justice Chandrachud would become the 50th CJI on November 9, a day after the incumbent CJI would demit office.

He would have a tenure of two years and is due to retire on November 10, 2024.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI) after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment. Uday Umesh Lalit will become the second head of the Indian judiciary to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court bench from the Bar.

