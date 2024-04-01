Probe agencies need to have 'delicate balance' between search, seizure powers and privacy rights: CJI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized the importance of maintaining a delicate equilibrium between the investigative powers of agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and an individual's right to privacy. Speaking at the 20th DP Kohli Memorial lecture, he underscored the necessity of upholding due process in the criminal justice system. The CJI also stressed that this balance is crucial for ensuring a fair and just society. He added that at the heart of this balance lies the need to uphold due process.

The CJI also flagged "unwarranted" confiscation of personal devices, saying there was a pressing need to strike a balance between investigative imperatives and individual privacy rights. He also asked the investigative agencies to "pick their battles", saying instead of spreading out too thinly in various cases, they should concentrate on crimes that threaten the security and economic health of the country and public order.

Justice Chandrachud said the landscape of crime was evolving at an "unprecedented pace" and probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must build their capacities to tackle them apart from harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

He said as our world becomes increasingly interconnected through the expansion of digital technologies -- from cybercrime and digital fraud to the exploitation of emerging technologies for illicit purposes -- law enforcement agencies like the CBI are faced with new and complex challenges that demand innovative solutions. The investigating agencies have to keep up with the radical change in crime, he said.

