Image Source : FILE Chidambaram lost weight despite getting home-cooked food inside jail

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's counsel in the Supreme Court on Friday again told the court that the ex-minister has lost weight inside Tihar Jail.

Chidambaram's counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that his weight is down from 73 kg to 68 kg as he is not accustomed to the food that is being provided in the jail.

However, the trial court has allowed him to have home-cooked food inside the jail but it has also failed to gain proper weight and now his weight is 68.5 kg, Sibal told the top court.

Citing deterioration of his health condition, Sibal requested the top court to grant him bail. After hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and defence counsel, the top court reserved its order on the bail plea.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in a jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram.