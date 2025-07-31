Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for hitting, taping nursery student’s mouth over ‘Radhe Radhe’ greeting A school principal in Chhattisgarh's Durg district was arrested for allegedly punishing a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student by hitting her and sealing her mouth with tape after she greeted with "Radhe Radhe". The incident took place at Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village.

A school principal in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has been arrested for allegedly beating a nursery student and sealing her mouth with tape after she greeted her with "Radhe Radhe", police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nandini police station.

According to officials, the child — a three-and-a-half-year-old girl — was punished by the principal, Ila Evan Colvin, for using the traditional greeting. She allegedly hit the student and placed tape over her mouth.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case against Colvin under sections 115(2) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which pertains to causing hurt, outraging religious feelings, and cruelty to children.

Police said the action followed a detailed statement by the child’s family and initial medical findings. The school authorities have not yet issued a public response.

FIR against woman teacher for inappropriate behaviour with student on social media

In an unrelated incident, a case was registered against a woman teacher of a private school in Navi Mumbai for allegedly indulging in inappropriate behaviour with a minor male student on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the student's father, the police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher under sections 11 and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The 35-year-old teacher chatted with the student on his Instagram handle from Sunday evening till Monday morning.

She was allegedly inappropriately dressed while chatting with the student and indulged in mischief and actions which would adversely affect the minds of children, an official from Koparkhairne police station said referring to the complaint by the boy's father.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

