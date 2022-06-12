Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
  • Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital due to Covid-related issues
  • Protest outside Jama Masjid: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony
  • UP Police arrests 304 people for Friday violence
Chhattisgarh: Rescue operation continues to save 10-year-old boy trapped in borewell

The National Disaster Response Force and state disaster response force teams have been called to carry out the rescue operations to save the child.

Sheenu Sharma
Raipur Published on: June 12, 2022 14:49 IST
Raipur Published on: June 12, 2022 14:49 IST
Highlights

  • Rescue operations continues on war footing to save a 10-year-old boy in Janjgir-Champa district
  • Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is continuously monitoring the rescue operation
  • The boy fell into a borewell at a village in Chhattisgarh on Friday

Rescue operations continues on war footing to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a borewell at a village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Friday (June10).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is continuously monitoring the operation.Remote-operated borewell 'rescue robot' machine from Gujarat has been deployed in the rescue operation.

The child, Rahul Sahu, fell into the 50-feet deep borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, in Malkharoda development block, Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted on saturday, "The rescue operation is going on since yesterday evening. According to the information, it may take 5-6 hours for us to reach Rahul. Banana and juice have been delivered to the child and the family is also talking to the child to motivate him morally. We all pray for his wellbeing."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF) teams have been called to carry out the rescue operations to save the child. As seen in visuals from the spot JCB machines were being used in the operations.The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are also present at the spot.

CM Baghel on Friday night tweeted that team of NDRF from Odisha had reached the village for the rescue operation.

The CM posted on Twitter, "I got information that the NDRF team from Odisha has arrived village Pihrid-Malkharoda village and the rescue operation is under the monitoring of an expert Mohanty Ji. Collective efforts are on to get 10-year-old Rahul out of the borewell. Senior officials of Janjgir-Champa district administration are there, we are all keeping an eye on the updates."

He attached a video with the message.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

