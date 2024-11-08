India celebrates Chhath Puja as vratis, devotees offer 'Usha Arghya' to rising sun on Day 4 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhath Puja 2024

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, devotees and 'vratis' from across India performed early morning 'puja' by offering Arghya to Lord Surya. Families gathered by water bodies at sunrise, offering fruits, sweets, and 'thekua' as prasad to Lord Surya, accompanied by hymns and prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath devotees across the country gathered at riverbanks to offer Arghya to the rising Sun. After making this holy offering, parents pray to Chhatti Maiya for their child's protection as well as the happiness and peace of their whole family.

In Patna, people gathered at the Patna College Ghat, and Digha Ghat to offer Arghya to Lord Sun.

Celebrations in Delhi

In the national capital, worshippers gathered at various locations including Kalindi Kunj, ITO and Geeta Colony to offer the Surya Araghya.

A devotee who had gathered with her family at Geeta Colony said that she was excited and content that she could celebrate the entire festival.

"I have gathered here with my whole family to celebrate the occasion. We are all very excited that we could celebrate the whole festival," said a devotee who had gathered with her family at Geeta Colony. Another devotee at Geeta Colony said that she prayed for the prosperity and well-being of her family.

"We celebrated the festival in a very beautiful manner. We are very happy and prayed for the prosperity of our family, relatives and ourselves," said another devotee.

A devotee from Gorakhpur at the Guru Gorakhnath Ghat said that they stay excited for the festival throughout the year and pray and offer food to the Chhath Maa.

"We stay excited for Chhath Puja throughout the year. We fast for the Chhath Maa, take a shower and offer food to Chhath Maa. On the second day, we serve 'dala' to our son and pray for the well-being of our children and other half," said the devotee.

In Noida, devotees gathered at the Sector 21 stadium to offer the Surya Arghya to Lord Sun.

Devotees in Tamil Nadu's Chennai offered 'Arghya' to the rising sun at Marina Beach today (November 8).

In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, devotees offered 'Arghya' at a ghat on the banks of Kuakhai River.

The AAP MLA Somnath Bharti performed Chhath puja rituals at Dr Ambedkar Park in Delhi's Humayunpur area on Friday morning.

Know about Chhath puja festival

Chhath Puja spans four days, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Nepal, and by diaspora communities from these regions.