Chennai shuts parks, beaches amid spike in COVID-19 cases

In view of the rising Covid cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced the closure of the city's beaches and parks for the public from Tuesday. Malls, commercial establishments, tea shops, restaurants, vegetable markets, retail shops and provisional shops will remain open till 9 pm and only 50 per cent of customers will be allowed at a time, the civic body said in a statement.

Besides, the GCC will also ensure that people wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Several restaurants found overcrowded were also shut in the city.

A senior GCC official said, "Heavy fines are being levied on restaurants who had not adhered to the Covid protocols and allowed overcrowding.

We are collecting fines to the tune of Rs 10 lakh per day in enforcing these measures. More than the fines, we are vigilant enough that everybody maintains the Covid protocols and doesn't violate them for their own safety."

(With IANS inputs)

