Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Chennai: Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs

Chennai: Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs

Defying curbs and norms like physical distancing, migrant workers on Saturday staged a flash protest here, demanding that the authorities send them to their home states like Jharkhand immediately, an official said.

PTI PTI
Chennai Published on: May 02, 2020 20:52 IST
Chennai: Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs
Image Source : PTI

Chennai: Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs

Defying curbs and norms like physical distancing, migrant workers on Saturday staged a flash protest here, demanding that the authorities send them to their home states like Jharkhand immediately, an official said.

The workers, housed at various facilities in the city converged at three different locations --Velachery, Pozhichallur and Guindy Industrial Estate-- demanding that they be sent home, he said.

The protests led to anxiety for a while, the official said, adding that police pacified the workers and sent them back to their respective locations of stay. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X