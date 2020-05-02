Image Source : PTI Chennai: Migrant workers stage flash protest defying curbs

Defying curbs and norms like physical distancing, migrant workers on Saturday staged a flash protest here, demanding that the authorities send them to their home states like Jharkhand immediately, an official said.

The workers, housed at various facilities in the city converged at three different locations --Velachery, Pozhichallur and Guindy Industrial Estate-- demanding that they be sent home, he said.

The protests led to anxiety for a while, the official said, adding that police pacified the workers and sent them back to their respective locations of stay.

