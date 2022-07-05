Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vaastu' stabbed to death inside hotel, gruesome murder caught on cam

Follow us on Image Source : PIC CREDIT | WWW.SARALVAASTU.COM The vastu guru was in Hubballi to attend a ceremony after a family member had died there three days back.

Chandrashekhar Guruji murder: Well known Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji of "Saral Vastu" was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said. The footage from a CCTV recording showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the hotel's reception area.

A search has been initiated to track down the killers. Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot to take stock on the situation.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. They added that he subsequently pursued his Vastu business there. Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

(With inputs from PTI)

