India is having the right leader at the right time: Chandrababu Naidu's big praise for Modi

Telgu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Friday hailed PM Modi's leadership, while also congratulating the NDA's newly elected MP's for securing a 'wonderful majority' in a recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Addressing the NDA's parliamentary party meeting, which convened to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, the Telgu Desam Party chief said, today, India is having the right leader- that is Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit...Today, India is having the right leader - that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss now, we will miss forever...," Naidu said.





Meanwhile, the TDP chief during his address also thanked Narendra Modi for his consistent efforts which led to the party making 'huge difference- winning the election in Andhra Pradesh'.



"We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for 3 months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He started and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had 3 public meetings and 1 big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh..," he said.

The TDP chief further also thanked Amit Shah, while mentioning that his powerful public meeting in the state, made a big difference.

He added, "Union HM Amit Shah addressed a very powerful public meeting (in Andhra Pradesh) and it made a big difference. Several leaders came to Andhra Pradesh and they addressed rallies. It has given confidence to the people that the Centre is with the state govt. NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years."



Further, it is pertinent to note that during the NDA's Parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi has been elected as Leader of the BJP, Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party and Leader of the Lok Sabha.



Speaking during the occasion, PM Modi said, "I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you...When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset."