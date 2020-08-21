Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh: Shops, establishments except essential to remain closed on Saturday, Sundays

Image Source : PTI Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration on Friday announced that all shops and establishments except essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in the union territory, until further orders. The order issued by the Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore states that there will be no ban on the movement of people or goods on weekends.

Meanwhile, the curfew timings in Chandigarh continue to be from 10 pm to 5 am. Liquor shops will also remain closed on weekends in Chandigarh.

All shops and establishments except essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/dusZ7BIxsH — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

On Friday, 116 COVID-19 cases, a new single-day spike. While, 2 deaths were also reported in Chandigarh. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,631, out of which, 1,170 are active cases. Till now, 1,426 patients have been recovered. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 33 so far.

Earlier in the evening, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced that all offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.

