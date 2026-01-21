Chandigarh Police nab two gangsters in encounter after Sector 32 pharmacy firing | Video Acting on solid intel tracking the shooters, Chandigarh Police established a checkpoint near Sector 39. When they signalled the suspicious car to stop, occupants Rahul and Rocky panicked, tried to speed off and fired wildly at officers.

Chandigarh:

Two suspects linked to an extortion-driven shooting at a Sector 32 pharmacy were arrested following a high-stakes police encounter near Sector 39 in Chandigarh on Wednesday (January 21). Rahul and Rocky sustained leg injuries during retaliatory firing and now face interrogation as Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) teams scour the scene. The operation underscores Chandigarh's crackdown on organised crime amid rising gang activities.

The pharmacy firing: Extortion angle emerges

The chain began with a brazen shooting at a pharmacy in Sector 32, where unidentified men opened fire in an apparent extortion bid. No casualties were reported at the shop, but the incident sent shockwaves through the area, prompting swift police action. Investigators uncovered leads pointing to local gangsters, setting the stage for a targeted pursuit.

Checkpoint tip-off sparks fierce chase

Acting on precise intelligence about the shooters' movements, a Chandigarh police team set up a checkpoint near Sector 39. When officers signalled a suspicious car to halt, the occupants- later identified as Rahul and Rocky- panicked, attempted to flee, and unleashed a volley of shots at the patrol. The exchange turned chaotic as police returned fire, neutralising the threat without further escalation.

Injuries, arrests and forensic probe underway

Both accused took bullets to their legs during the counter-firing, leading to their immediate apprehension. They were rushed to Sector 16 Government Hospital for treatment, with one already in custody for questioning. DSP Dhiraj Kumar confirmed the duo's direct ties to the pharmacy attack, vowing detailed interrogations to dismantle their network. Police and CFSL experts descended on the encounter site, collecting shell casings, vehicle evidence, and ballistic traces.

Official vow: No leniency for gangster elements

DSP Kumar emphasised the extortion motive and the operation's success, "We had solid info they were nearby. Their attempt to fire forced our response- now we'll unravel the full syndicate." This encounter highlights Chandigarh's aggressive stance against gang violence, building on recent busts to restore public safety in vulnerable sectors.