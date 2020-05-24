Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Chandigarh: 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 233

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh surged to 233 after 14 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the Union territory on Saturday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 51, while 179 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while three persons have succumbed to the disease.

Two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, are among the fresh cases and they all are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, a medical bulletin said.

Meanwhile, samples of 57 persons, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony, were collected on Saturday for testing.

A total of 3,749 samples have been tested so far and of them, 3,390 samples are negative while the reports of 133 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

A two-month-old coronavirus positive girl, resident of Sector 25, was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after she was cured of the infection.vWith this, 179 people have so far recovered from the virus.

(With PTI Inputs)

