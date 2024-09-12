Chandigarh blast: Former Punjab SP was target of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists in grenade attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel stand guard after a low-intensity explosion occurred at a house in Sector 10 area in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh grenade blast: As per reports, the retired Superintendent of Police (SP) of Punjab was on target in the hand grenade attack case in Chandigarh. The incident took place in Sector 10 on September 11. The former SP has investigated several cases related to terrorism.

The agencies suspected Khalistani terrorists in America and Pakistan are behind this attack. In the year 2023, an attack was planned on the former SP and his house was recced. However, their plan failed.

As per the copy of the FIR, it clearly stated that Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Pachiya, residing in the USA, had planned to murder the former SP. After this revelation in 2023, the former SP left the house in Chandigarh.

Khalistani terrorists conspiring to terrorise Punjab

According to sources, recent inputs suggest that gangster and Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, based in Pakistan, and Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Pachuia, based in the USA, have joined hands and both are conspiring to terrorise and destabilise Punjab at the behest of ISI.

Local sleeper cells involved in grenade attack

According to sources, it is suspected that Rinda, who is based in Pakistan, and Happy Pachiya, who is based in the USA, carried out the hand grenade attack on the Chandigarh bungalow through their local sleeper cells.

According to sources, the shooters and their handlers were not aware that the former SP had left the bungalow in 2023 after the revelation of the conspiracy to kill him. They were assuming that the former SP was still living in the house, which is why the attack was carried out.

Central agencies on alert mode

Apart from the Chandigarh Police, the central agencies have also come on alert mode after this grenade attack.