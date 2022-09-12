Centre working on developing electric highways powered by solar energy | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The government is working on developing electric highways powered by solar energy.

The government is working on developing electric highways powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy-duty trucks and buses. An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.

Here's what Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said

We are also working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy and this will facilitate charging of heavy duty trucks and buses while running.

Addressing an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Gadkari reiterated that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity. "The government is strongly encouraging solar and wind energy-based charging mechanisms for electric mobility.

The government is also encouraging toll plazas to be powered by solar energy. The government is also constructing 26 greenfield expressways.

With the launch of PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, projects will get faster clearance and it would cut down logistic costs.

The government informed that around 3 crore trees would be planted along the national highways and the government is adopting tree plantation practices while construction and expansion of highways. The government is formulating a new policy called 'Tree Bank' for tree cutting and tree plantation. As per policy, authorities such as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will have to maintain a tree bank account of planting trees during the project development.

