Centre orders safety audits of all schools after Rajasthan roof collapse killed 7 students The directive mandates safety audits of all schools and public facilities used by children and youth. These audits must be conducted in line with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines.

New Delhi:

In wake of the recent school building collapse in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district that claimed the lives of seven students, the Ministry of Education has issued an urgent directive to all States and Union Territories.

The ministry has called for immediate measures to safeguard student safety and well-being across the country.

Mandatory safety audits and preventive measures

The directive mandates safety audits of all schools and public facilities used by children and youth. These audits must be conducted in line with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines. Critical areas such as structural integrity, fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring are to be thoroughly examined.

To ensure readiness during emergencies, the ministry has stressed the importance of training staff and students. The directive includes evacuation drills, first aid training, and adherence to safety protocols. It also recommends close collaboration with local authorities including the NDMA, fire services, police, and medical agencies for regular mock drills and training sessions.

Strict reporting and accountability mechanism

Acknowledging the need for emotional support, the ministry has emphasized the inclusion of counselling services, peer support systems, and community engagement initiatives. These are aimed at addressing the mental health and emotional well-being of students alongside their physical safety.

A 24-hour reporting window has been introduced for any dangerous situation, near-miss, or incident involving potential harm to children or youth. The ministry has warned that strict accountability will be enforced in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act.

Community vigilance and public responsibility

The directive encourages parents, guardians, community leaders, and local bodies to stay vigilant and actively report any unsafe conditions in schools, public spaces, or modes of transportation used by children and youth.

The Ministry of Education reiterated its commitment to working with States and Union Territories to ensure no child or young person is placed at risk due to preventable circumstances. It has urged Education Departments, School Boards, and affiliated authorities to implement the outlined measures without delay.