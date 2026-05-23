Centre notifies draft rules for VB-G RAM G rollout, outlines transition from MGNREGA

New Delhi:

The Centre on Saturday released draft rules under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) for public consultation, after notifying the implementation of the law across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

The draft rules, framed under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, have been placed in the public domain to enable wider stakeholder consultations before their finalisation.

The proposed framework includes provisions related to the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal mechanisms, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure beyond normative allocations, including costs incurred by Union Territories without legislatures.

Officials from the Ministry of Rural Development said the rules are intended to establish the institutional, administrative, financial and governance framework required for implementing the Act nationwide.

According to officials, the consultation process aims to promote participatory governance and invite constructive suggestions from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations and the general public.

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules also lay out the roadmap for the shift from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, the proposed rural employment guarantee scheme that will replace the existing programme.

The provisions seek to ensure continuity of ongoing works, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, validity of e-KYC verified job cards and protection of workers’ rights during the transition period until states formally notify the new scheme.