Centre issues notice to Wikipedia: 'Complaints of bias and inaccuracies'

The Central government on Tuesday wrote to Wikipedia over many complaints of bias and inaccuracies. The government pointed out that a small group has editorial control and asked why Wikipedia shouldn’t be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary?

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects. The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

