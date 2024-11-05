Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
Centre issues notice to Wikipedia: 'Complaints of bias and inaccuracies'

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry sent the popular online source of information notice at a a time when it is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2024 13:00 IST
Centre gives Wikipedia notice
Image Source : PIXABAY Centre gives Wikipedia notice

The Central government on Tuesday wrote to Wikipedia over many complaints of bias and inaccuracies. The government pointed out that a small group has editorial control and asked why Wikipedia shouldn’t be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary?

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects. The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

More to follow

 

 

