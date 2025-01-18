Central govt proposes meeting with protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major development amid ongoing farmers' protest, the Centre has proposed a meeting with the peasants on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, a senior official of the Union government said on Saturday.

The meeting, if happens, could be crucial to breaking the ice between the farmers and the Central government. According to the information, a delegation of Central government officials led by joint secretary rank officer Priya Ranjan met Dallewal at Khanauri and held a meeting with the representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Following the announcement, farmer leaders appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered his 54th day on Saturday, to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting.

Earlier, farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana on Saturday said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss.