Amid Coronavirus crisis, Govt postpones Census, updation of NPR

In view of COVID19 outbreak, the first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) postponed until further orders, the Ministry of Home Affairs said today. Both the exercises were supposed to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister announced a 21-day lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.