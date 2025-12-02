CEC Gyanesh Kumar to assume chairpersonship role of International IDEA on December 3 Established in 1995, International IDEA is an inter-governmental organisation dedicated to strengthening democratic processes worldwide. It currently has 35 member countries, with the United States and Japan serving as observer nations.

New Delhi:

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to take over as the President of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) on December 3, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. This development is seen as a significant global recognition of the Election Commission of India and its workforce for consistently delivering independent, transparent, and credible elections.

Commenting on this achievement, CEC said, "The world recognises the successful conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in India. Therefore, for the first time in its history of 30 years, the group of 37 democratic countries of the world have invited India to chair the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, International IDEA."

"This is a moment of immense pride for the citizens of India and all the Election Commission officials," he added, as quoted by ANI.

International IDEA: A key inter-governmental platform for democracies

Established in 1995, International IDEA is an inter-governmental organisation dedicated to strengthening democratic processes worldwide. It currently has 35 member countries, with the United States and Japan serving as observer nations. The organisation has enjoyed observer status at the UN General Assembly since 2003, allowing it to contribute meaningfully to global democratic discourse and reforms.

India is a founding member of International IDEA and has actively participated in its governance, research collaborations, capacity-building initiatives, and training programmes.

As the world’s largest democracy with over 900 million voters, India brings unparalleled electoral experience to the global stage. Assuming the presidency for 2026 will enable India to further support and strengthen Election Management Bodies (EMBs) across the world, sharing best practices and innovations in electoral administration.

Among all member and observer countries of the organisation, India has the highest number of eligible voters, with 991 million citizens, accounting for 44.5% of the combined electorate of 2,225,549,481. The United States ranks second with 234,504,358 registered voters, while Indonesia follows with 204,421,612.

Several other large democracies, such as Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines, also contribute significantly to the global voter base. In contrast, nations like Luxembourg, Cabo Verde, and Barbados have comparatively small electorates.