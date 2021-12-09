CDS General Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Black box retrieved by IAF's search team

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Black box of CDS General Bipin Rawat's helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu retrieved

A search team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has retrieved the black box of the ill-fated M 17 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor in Ooty leading to the loss of lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed personnel.

The black box was recovered by a 25 special team of Air force officers led by Wing Commander R. Bhardwaj.

According to reports, the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder seem to be perfect right now. Data will be analysed soon.

Meanwhile, a six-member special medical team from Coimbatore is attending the treatment of the lone survivor in the Coonoor helicopter crash, Group captain Varun Singh who is struggling for his life at the Wellington Army hospital. A Shaurya Chakra awardee, he has suffered 60 per cent burns.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, who is at Nilgiris, has already communicated to the Army team that the Tamil Nadu government would support the medical treatment of Group captain Varun Singh.

Latest India News