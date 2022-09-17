CBI team visits Goa hotel where Sonali Phogat had stayed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Sonali Phogat was found dead in a Goa hotel.

Sonali Phogat case: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the hotel at Anjuna in North Goa district where BJP leader Sonali Phogat was staying at the time of her death last month.

A senior Goa police officer said the process of transfer of the investigation into the Phogat death case to the CBI was almost over. The CBI team which arrived in Goa on Friday has been visiting all the places related to Phogat's death, he said.

On Saturday, the team inspected the rooms at the hotel in Anjuna where both Phogat and her associates -- now arrested for alleged role in her death -- were staying, the official said.

“The team was at the hotel for the entire day and they also questioned several staff members,” he said.

Police have arrested five people including Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the case. Both had travelled to Goa with Phogat, a former TikTok star.

