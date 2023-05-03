Disproportionate assets case: CBI arrests WAPCOS former CMD RK Gupta, son Gaurav; seizes Rs 38 crore in cash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBI recovers Rs 38.38 Crore cash during raids on former CMD of WAPCOS Ltd

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, RK Gupta, his wife Reema Single, son Gaurav in a case related to possessing alleged Disproportionate Assets and recovered cash of Rs 38.38 crore approximately so far during searches.

It is alleged that during the period from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, the accused created more property than income, the source of which is not with the accused.

It is also alleged that after retirement, the accused started a private consultancy in the name of a private company in Delhi, and bought flats and commercial properties in Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonepat, Chandigarh with this money.

In the wake of raids at 19 areas across Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Sonepat, and Ghaziabad at the premises of the denounced, CBI has likewise recuperated Rs 38.8 crore, a large quantity of jewellery, some valuable items, and other incriminating documents.

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams conducted searches at his premises on Tuesday where Rs 20 crore in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, officials said.

The FIR named family members Reema Singal (wife), Gaurav Singal (son) and Komal Singal (daughter-in-law).

WAPCOS, formerly known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector organization controlled by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and owned entirely by the government.

