CBI books Karti Chidambaram in fresh corruption case, allegedly linked to suspicious payments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress MP Karti Chidambaram at Parliament House, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh corruption case against Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and Congress MP, for allegedly facilitating relief to Diageo Scotland regarding a ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky.

Allegations of disputed payments

The CBI's FIR alleged that Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capital made suspicious payments to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd. an entity allegedly controlled by Karti Chidambaram and his associate, S. Bhaskararaman. The payments, reportedly amounting to USD 15,000, were disguised as "consultancy fees."

Diageo's duty-free business impacted

According to the CBI, in April 2005, the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) banned the Diageo Group from selling duty-free imported liquor in India. The ban hit Diageo Scotland hard, as its business, of which 70 per cent in India is based on duty-free sales, is the case of Johnnie Walker whiskey.

Role of advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Diageo Scotland reportedly approached Karti Chidambaram for help in lifting the ban, the investigation revealed. After Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd. was supposedly covered up by consulting firms, suspicions of corruption were raised.

No official response yet

As of now, no immediate reaction has been received from Karti Chidambaram or others named in the FIR. The case added to the controversies surrounding the Congress MP, who has faced several allegations in the past.

The CBI continued to probe the matter as further details emerge.