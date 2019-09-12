Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
CBI arrests MHA official for taking Rs 16 lakh bribe

According to the CBI official, the MHA official was trying to extend favours to a company.

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 12:35 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an employee of the Ministry of Home Affairs in a graft case, officials said.

A senior CBI official told IANS: "We have arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh posted as an SO in the Ministry of Home Affairs in a trap case this morning with an alleged bribe of Rs 16 lakh."

According to the official, Singh was trying to extend favours to a company.

