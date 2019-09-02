Those excluded from Assam NRC list will not be detained, can appeal within 120 days: MHA

Image Source : PTI Home Ministry/File Image

Two days after announcing the Assam NRC list, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that adequate judicial process will be available for affected persons to appeal to Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days from August 31.

To facilitate appeal, 200 new Foreigners Tribunals will be functional from today, in addition to 100 already existing.

The MHA further clarified that those left out of NRC final list will not be detained till they exhaust all remedies available under law.

"State Govt also made arrangements to provide legal aid to needy amongst those excluded from the list, by providing assistance through District Legal Services Authorities," the MHA Spokesperson said in a statement.

The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), which identifies bona fide Indian citizens in Assam, was released on Saturday.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the register. Of them, 19,06,657 were excluded.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said people left out of the NRC for Assam are not "stateless" and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they exhaust all remedies available under the law. It had said exclusion has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam and that they will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they have enjoyed before.

