Cattle smuggling case: CBI raids arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's house in Birbhum, interrogates daughter

Anubrata Mondal, a close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested in connection with the cattle-smuggling case.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Birbhum (West Bengal) Published on: September 17, 2022 13:22 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Sukanya Mondal, daughter of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Friday raided arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal's house and interrogated his daughter, Sukanya Mandal. The CBI arrested the TMC leader in August over the West Bengal cattle smuggling case. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court in the alleged cattle smuggling case.

Mondal was summoned several times by the CBI asking but he had evaded citing health issues. He was finally arrested on August 11 from his residence in Bolpur in Birbhum district. Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested recently in connection with the cattle-smuggling case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the CBI scanner during the investigation of the case, the agency had claimed. Meanwhile, the main office of the JHM group in West Bengal's Bentinck street was raided on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed.

Also Read | Bengal food department's payments to rice mills with Anubrata Mondal links under CBI scanner

The JHM group, which has been raided, belonged to the nephews of Enamul namely Humayun Kabir, Jahangir Alam, and Mehedi Hasan.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, had reached Rs 11.67 crore. Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 418 crore till then were identified by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Anubrata Mondal case: Bengal lawyers body write to CJI NV Ramana over 'threat letter' to CBI judge

