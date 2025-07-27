CAPF personnel, disabled in the line of duty, to stay in service with full benefits: Govt A senior CAPF officer said that a committee headed by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been formed to determine the framework and rollout strategy for this initiative.

New Delhi:

CAPF officers and soldiers who suffer any permanent disability including loss of limbs during operations will continue to remain in service and will be eligible for promotions and pay apart from a one-time basic monetary package, Home Secretary Govind Mohan said on Sunday.

Addressing CRPF personnel on the occasion of the 87th Raising Day, Mohan said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the jawans and officers who lose their limbs or suffer bodily disability during operations will not be removed from service. Such personnel will be posted to work in some chosen units of these forces and it will be ensured that their pay, allowances are continued till their retirement,"

Committee set up to finalise implementation plan

A senior CAPF officer told PTI that a committee headed by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been formed to determine the framework and rollout strategy for this initiative. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations in the coming months.

According to the officer, hundreds of CAPF personnel have suffered permanent injuries, such as loss of limbs or eyesight, primarily due to IED blasts during operations over the years. While there are very few cases of dismissal due to such injuries, the officer highlighted that many suffer from stalled promotions as they are unable to meet existing fitness standards. The committee will look into relaxing those fitness norms, ensuring that affected personnel receive promotions and other entitlements they would have earned otherwise.

Respect, rehabilitation, and global best practices

Emphasising dignity and honor, Mohan said: "The honour and respect of such brave personnel will be ensured and they will serve till the end of their normal retirement with their head held high."

He further added that the government will implement best practices from around the world, including limb replacement surgeries, to support injured personnel. "This is being done to assure our jawans that a strong MHA and Government of India are there to back them up when they face adversities," Mohan stated.

During the ceremony, gallantry medals were awarded to CRPF personnel and the families of martyrs, in recognition of their courage and sacrifice.