Cannot predict rise or dip in Covid-19 trends: Goa CM Sawant 

There is no way to predict whether Covid-19 cases in the state would dip or rise in the future, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, after the daily number of cases dropped to 400-500 from the 600-700, which was being reported a few weeks back.

Sawant also said that Covid care centres -- facilities used to admit asymptomatic Covid-19 patients -- would not be shut down in the state, until the pandemic dies down.

"We cannot predict whether it will go down or rise. People to report to the public health centres (with suspicion of Covid-19) continue to be tested," Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a government event in Panaji.

Sawant also said that most Covid care centres in Goa were temporarily being put on hold, because asymptomatic patients have preferred to stay in home isolation, rather than getting themselves admitted to the centres.

"No Covid centre is being shut down. Covid centres are being run at 30 per cent to 40 per cent capacity. Most people prefer home isolation. That is why these centres are put on hold... we have to look at the cost (incurred) for the government too," the Chief Minister said.

"People can still opt for Covid care centres. Unless the pandemic dies down, we will not shut down any centre. If more patients are reported, we will restart them," Sawant said.

Goa currently has reported a total number of 35,328 Covid-19 positive cases, out of which active cases are 4,839.

