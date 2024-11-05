'States can't take over all private properties' rules Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Supreme Court

Supreme Court's nine-judge bench on Tuesday delivered a verdict on the question of whether state governments can take over private properties to distribute to subserve the common good.

The observations were made by a nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, examining whether privately-owned resources can be considered "material resources of the community", when the counsel for parties including the Property Owners Association (POA) of Mumbai made vehement submissions that the private properties cannot be taken over by state authorities under the garb of constitutional schemes of Articles 39 (b) and 31 C of the Constitution.

The CJI said, " We hold that not every resource owned by an individual can be considered a material resource of a community only because it meets the qualifier of material needs. The enquiry about the resource in question falls under 39B must be contest specific and subject to a non exhaustive list of factors such as nature of resource, the characteristics, the impact of the resource on well being of community, the scarcity of resource and consequences of such a resource being concentrated in the hands of private players, the public trust doctrine evolved by this court may also help identify resources which fall under ambit of material resource of a community. "

